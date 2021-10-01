Girl Calls Police Over Dad's Punishment For 'Breaking The Law', Doesn't Go According To Plan

Note: we are republishing this story in lieu of a nationwide discussion regarding police accountability and the often strained relationship between police officers and their communities.

The South Euclid police dispatch got an unusual call. A 16-year-old girl decided to call the police because her father had taken away her cellphone.

Dispatch: 9-1-1 what’s your emergency?

Caller: Yes, sir, um ... my father took property which is ... um an $800 phone that doesn’t belong to him.

She went on to tell the operator that her father would not be happy that she had called police, but that she did it anyway.

Caller: He didn’t pay for it. He didn’t buy it. He doesn’t pay the bill.

Bodycam footage shows officers arriving at the home. The video of the incident released by police shows the angry teen standing with her arms folded.

The dad is heard saying: “I was giving her some space and was in the house playing a game with the kids and my other daughter told me it was the police so I came out to see you.” While it was not immediately clear to the teen, she had been outnumbered. The three responding officers supported her father’s action.

One officer is heard saying, “Your father has the ability and right to take the phone from you ... having a phone is not a right it’s a privilege.” The father tried to get her to see the error of her ways, with the second officer telling her that she was wrong.

