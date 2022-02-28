Skip to main content

Girl, Age 6, Handcuffed And Detained For Bringing Piece Of Dessert To School With Lunch

Photo Credit: Family Handout via New York Daily News

Photo Credit: Family Handout via New York Daily News

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A 6-year-old Chicago girl was handcuffed underneath the stairs in her school by a security guard who said he was teaching her "a f---ing lesson," according to a lawsuit.

A security guard at Fernwood Elementary School allegedley punished Madisyn Wordlow by handcuffing her underneath the stairs and held her there for more than an hour, according to the New York Daily News. Madisyn's mother, Marlena Worldlow, has filed a lawsuit against the security guard and the Chicago Board of Education for the harsh punishment.

The mother's lawyer, Jeffrey Granich, says the security guard, Divelle Yarbrough, used excessive force to falsely imprison the 6-year-old, causing her emotional distress.

The incident began when other students reportedly told the guard that Madisyn had stolen a piece of candy, though Marlena insists the candy was from her own lunch. The guard told Madisyn he was teaching her "a f---ing lesson."

According to a statement from Chicago Public Schools, the district took immediate action by firing Yarbrough and placing a "do not hire" note in his file. However, Worldlow claims the district and local police have not been helpful since the incident took place.

Worldlow says when she arrived at the school to pick up her daughter on the day of the incident, Madisyn, who has special needs, was "crying, sweating and visibly scared and distraught."

According to Granich, authorities have not pressed charges against the security guard.

In the meantime, Wordlow is searching for a new school for her daughter.

"The Chicago Public Schools system has a responsibility to make sure nothing like this happens again," Granich said.

Sources: New York Daily News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

handcuff
Society

Girl, Age 6, Handcuffed And Detained For Bringing Piece Of Dessert To School With Lunch

dad
Society

Dad Sends Son One Final Text After Getting Child Support Demand For Almost $17k

mother
Society

Mother Found In Bed With Son, Cops React When They See What’s Next To Them After

dennys
Society

Lonely Guy Walks Into Denny’s With ‘Creepy’ Request, Leaves Diners Stunned Hours Later

monument
Society

Man Buys Mall, Triggers Critics After They Learn About The 2 Bold Things He’s Putting Inside

grandma
Society

Fed-Up Texas Grandma Finds Armed Intruders In Her Home, Delivers Brutal Instant Justice

wounded
Society

Teen Girl Sees Wounded Cop On Side Of Road, EMT Delivers News That Leaves Her In Tears

Dad Who Raped His Daughter And Fled To Germany For 10 Years Learns His Fate Promo Image
Crime

Man Raped His Daughter And Fled The Country For 10 Years, Finally Learns His Fate In American Court