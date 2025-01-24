Georgia Teen Dies Shortly After Walking Across Graduation Stage

A high school graduation is typically a moment of joy and accomplishment, but for one Hiram High School student, it became a bittersweet milestone marked by incredible courage. Sienna Stewart, just 18 years old, collapsed during her graduation ceremony on May 23, only to pass away two weeks later from complications related to her long-standing heart condition.

Her mother, Saevon Chum, reflected on her daughter’s resilience and determination. “She’s still smiling,” Chum said while watching a video of Sienna walking across the stage. “Seeing her smile was everything to me.”

A Graduation Interrupted

Sienna’s graduation ceremony came to a halt when she suddenly fell unconscious. In a YouTube video shared by the school, the principal can be heard asking the audience to remain calm as staff called for medical assistance.

“When I got to her, the ambulance was already there,” Chum narrated. “She had collapsed. This was the first time she had ever passed out completely.”

Though paramedics advised taking Sienna to the hospital immediately, she had only one request: to walk across the stage and accept her diploma.

“All she kept saying was, ‘I just want to graduate. I want to walk,’” Chum said. “She had already missed her senior prom because she was in the hospital. This meant everything to her.”

Against all odds, Sienna managed to walk across the stage without assistance, a moment her mother described as a testament to her daughter’s unyielding strength.

A Lifelong Battle

Sienna’s health struggles began early in life. Diagnosed with severe cardiomyopathy at age four, she underwent a life-saving heart transplant when she was eight. For a decade, the transplant allowed her to lead a relatively normal life.

However, in April of this year, doctors delivered devastating news: Sienna’s transplanted heart was failing. “Her heart was getting weaker and slower,” Chum said.

This decline ultimately led to her collapse during the ceremony.

A Tragic Ending

Two weeks later, Sienna collapsed again. “You’re holding your child, making that 911 call, not knowing if she’ll wake up,” Chum shared.

Though she initially seemed to recover, Sienna passed away at the hospital on June 12.

“They asked if I knew her heart had been sick for a long time,” Chum said tearfully. “I said yes, but you’re never ready to lose your child.”

Despite the heartbreak, Chum remains proud of her daughter’s courage. “She pushed through something that caused her so much pain. Till the very end, I was proud of her,” she said.

The family will honor Sienna’s life with a funeral service on Sunday.

Sources: Fox 5 Atlanta