Gay Dad Leaves Husband To Date His Daughter's Boyfriend, Now He's Expecting Twins

After 32 years together, 50-year-old Barrie Drewitt-Barlow left husband Tony, and moved on with a much younger man. Barrie fell in love with 25-year-old Scott Hutchison, who used to date his daughter, Saffron.

Barrie and Tony became Britain’s first gay dads after their surrogate gave birth in 1999 to twins, Saffron and Aspen.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Barrie fell in love with Saffron’s ex, and the two are living with the rest of the family in one house. The children call the dads by different names, with Tony as Dad, Barrie as Daddy, and Scott as Stepdad.

While they were still together, 19-year-old Saffron and 25-year-old Scott had discussed having a surrogate baby. They maintained that their relationship had never been sexual.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I’ve fallen in love with Scott and he has done the same. I feel stupid at my age to have these feelings about someone other than Tony who is half my age. But when you know something is right, it’s right. We have not made definite plans but I would like to marry Scott. I’m not having a midlife crisis. This is the real deal,” Barrie told The Sun.

While he knows that not everyone will understand, he maintains that his family is considerably stable compared to many other families. He stated that, “Dad’s got a new fella and we are one bigger happy family instead.”

Barrie went on Facebook, and posted; “I just want to thank those of you that have messaged already regarding the story. I’m not sure what the big deal is myself, things don’t always work out in relationships for one reason or another, but Tony and I are both very happy about the way things have turned out and regardless of the negativity regarding our relationship, we will both be there for each other through this very difficult time.”

The couple’s net worth is estimated to be around $52 million. They own homes in the States and also in Danbury, Essex. Barrie is the owner and CEO of the British Surrogacy Centre of America, which he started in 2000. The company provides surrogacy services in a number of countries. Barrie and Tony are parents to five kids, Saffron, Aspen, Orlando, Jasper, and Dallas.

The twins will be turning 20 in December.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Purple Mr