Gap Sparks Outrage For Sharing Photo Of 'Poorly Timed' Sweatshirt Online

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Twitter/Sapna Maheshwari

Photo Credit: Twitter/Sapna Maheshwari

Gap was slammed on Wednesday for posting a picture on its Twitter account of a half-red, half-blue sweatshirt, amidst the intense election.

The post was later deleted, but it had already sparked intense backlash, with some calling the post “poorly timed” and “ugly.”

Photo Credit: Twitter/Sapna Maheshwari

Photo Credit: Twitter/Sapna Maheshwari

The now-deleted post had been captioned: “The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward.” The animated image showed the zipper pulled up.

The presidential race is still ongoing, as several states are still uncalled.

A spokeswoman for Gap sent CNBC a statement via email: “The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

Chrissy Teigen responded to Gap’s tweet: “yay we can just walk sideways depending on the city we’re in.”

The post serves as a message to other businesses to be careful about their messaging as many Americans are on edge over the election.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Sapna Maheshwari

Photo Credit: Twitter/Sapna Maheshwari

Analysts and industry experts have told CNBC that the pending election results will distract more shoppers from shopping as they wait for the results.

Sources: America Now

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

zoom
Society

Teacher Faces Backlash After Sharing Photo Of Her Background For Online Zoom Sessions

influencer
Social

Influencer Sparks Outrage Over Sharing 'Unacceptable' Photos Online

quiz
Society

Controversial' Question On 5th Grade Quiz Sparks Outrage Online

decal
Society

Attorney Shares Photo Of 'Unacceptable' Police Car Decal, Sparks Online Debate

bar
Society

Man Sparks Online Debate After Sharing Photo Of Bar's 'Offensive' Dress Code

note
Society

Neighbor's 'Unnecessarily Cruel' Note About Noise Complaint Sparks Outrage Online

don
Politics

Don Jr. Sparks Outrage After Sharing Photo Of His Customized Gun With 'Controversial' Design

detective
Society

Police Department's Photo Praising Detectives' Accomplishments Sparks Controversy