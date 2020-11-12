Gap Sparks Outrage For Sharing Photo Of 'Poorly Timed' Sweatshirt Online

Gap was slammed on Wednesday for posting a picture on its Twitter account of a half-red, half-blue sweatshirt, amidst the intense election.

The post was later deleted, but it had already sparked intense backlash, with some calling the post “poorly timed” and “ugly.”

The now-deleted post had been captioned: “The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward.” The animated image showed the zipper pulled up.

The presidential race is still ongoing, as several states are still uncalled.

A spokeswoman for Gap sent CNBC a statement via email: “The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

Chrissy Teigen responded to Gap’s tweet: “yay we can just walk sideways depending on the city we’re in.”

The post serves as a message to other businesses to be careful about their messaging as many Americans are on edge over the election.

Analysts and industry experts have told CNBC that the pending election results will distract more shoppers from shopping as they wait for the results.

