Funeral Held For Forgotten Homeless Veteran, Attendees Stunned When Doors Burst Open

A group of students from Catholic Memorial High School in Massachusetts honored a homeless veteran they’d never met by carrying his casket and attending his funeral.

The teens served as family members for U.S. Army veteran John T. Fitzmaurice, who had no friends or family at the time of his death.

Marcus Miller, the school spokesman, said: "They were moved by the honor of standing in for this man who had no family. It was a lesson in honoring every person's humanity."

The school has partnered with Lazarus Ministry and the Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home in West Roxbury to provide funerals for the homeless, the poor, and those who die without family.

"This is the first time we've done this," Miller stated.

There were about 40 students at the funeral, with a group of juniors and seniors volunteering to serve as pallbearers and a theology class attending the funeral service.

"The response from our community was so positive and our boys had such a wonderful experience. Our students are charged with the marginalized and those who cannot speak," Miller said.

"I think a lot of them had never been to a funeral at all. This is their first experience of being this close to a casket, and feeling the weight of this person, and realizing he was a human being like the rest of us and he deserved companionship, even in death," he added, highlighting the stark reality of life.

