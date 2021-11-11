Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Publish date:

Frustrated Mom Gets Stuck Behind Slow Car, Takes Picture Of Sign On Their Window

Author:
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Thoughts, Dots, and Tots

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Thoughts, Dots, and Tots

On her blog, Thoughts, Dots, and Tots, Hailey describes herself as a “mom, wife, Mormon, counselor, and professional panicker with a minor polka dot and zombie obsession.” One morning, she found herself frustrated because of traffic, specifically, being stuck behind an older SUV.

The vehicle seemed to be having some problems, although she had no idea what – until she got close enough to read the sign posted on the back window of the Ford.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Thoughts, Dots, and Tots

Photo Credit: Facebook/Thoughts, Dots, and Tots

When she read the message: “Learning stick, sorry for any delay,” she was hit with a sudden realization about herself, not the driver in the SUV. She snapped a picture of the sign and took to Facebook to share her realization, not only about herself, but also about the people we share the road and this world with.

Now that she knew the person was learning to drive stick, she stated: “I was very patient with their slow shifting, and honestly they were doing pretty well for still learning.” She then asked: “Would I have been just as patient if the sign hadn’t been there? I can almost definitely say no.” This answer made her realize that there was a problem.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Thoughts, Dots, and Tots

Photo Credit: Facebook/Thoughts, Dots, and Tots

“We don’t know what someone is going through. We don’t wear signs that illustrate our personal struggles,” she wrote. “You don’t see signs taped to people’s shirts that say, ‘Going through a divorce,’ or ‘Lost a child,’ or ‘Feeling depressed,’ or ‘Diagnosed with cancer.'”

“If we could read visually what those around us are going through we would definitely be nicer. But we shouldn’t have to see signs and have reasons to treat strangers with kindness. We should do it anyway, whether we know what is going on or not. Whether they deserve it or not. Let’s give everyone an extra dose of patience, kindness, and love,” she concluded.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Thoughts, Dots, and Tots

Photo Credit: Facebook/Thoughts, Dots, and Tots

We don’t know what people are going through, and we hope that the hand-scribbled message, and Hailey’s realization, will serve as a teaching lesson to others.

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

sign
Society

Frustrated Mom Gets Stuck Behind Slow Car, Takes Picture Of Sign On Their Window

tip
Society

Camera Catches Moment Motel Housekeeper Pulls Back Messy Stranger's Sheets

pants
Society

Man Harasses Woman Over Tight Pants That Go Against His Religious Beliefs, Pays The Price

worker
Society

Chick-Fil-A Worker Jumps Through Window After Seeing Child In Backseat With Belt Around His Neck

Animal Control Takes Family Dog, Claims It Is A Wolf Promo Image
Society

Animal Control Refuses To Return Family’s Dog, Claims It’s Not Actually A Dog After All

colonel
Society

Woman Who 'Falsely Accused' Army Colonel Of Raping Her Learns Fate

sheriff
Society

Student Punches Sheriff's Deputy In The Face, Deputy Fights Back With A Few Punches Of His Own

veteran
Society

Veteran Hears Man Allegedly Raped Girl In Bathroom, Chases Him Down Then Holds Him At Gunpoint