Friends Give Pizza Delivery Man 33 Cent Tip, But They Don't Stop There

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from people even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A pizza delivery man brought one group a pretty standard order. It wasn’t huge – just $22.67 worth of food. If not for what happened, he probably wouldn’t have even remembered it the next day.

Unfortunately, he did end up remembering it because of the tip they gave him – 33 cents. That’s right: they gave him $23 for a $22.67 bill, and told him to keep the change. Because the delivery man was a good guy, he didn’t say anything. He just took the money and left.

The next day, he was left stunned when this card was passed along to him:

Needless to say, the pizza delivery guy was pleasantly surprised by this turn of events.

The lesson here? We all make mistakes. But it’s never too late to make them right.

Sources: Viral Nova, Reddit

