Former Police Officer Says He Was Asked To Leave Campground For Refusing To Remove Flag

A retired police officer stated that he had been kicked out a Hudson Valley campground for refusing to remove his “thin blue line” flag.

Eric Reynolds, a retired Boynton Beach police officer, recorded the Tuesday incident, in which he had been confronted by a campground employee because of his flag.

He stated: "I thought he was messing with me."

51-year-old Reynolds, who had been shot in the line of duty in 2013 and received an award for exemplary service, suffers from PTSD, which led to his retirement last year.

He stated that he has been traveling all over the country in a camper with his family, and that Thousand Trails Rondout Valley Campground is the first place that took issue with his flag.

"I go from zero to red and that's what PTSD does. That's why I got out of police work. You can tell I'm getting all worked up," he stated, adding that he was told to either remove the flag or vacate the campground.

Reynolds eventually decided to comply, and removed the flag.

On Monday, News 12 visited the campground and saw many flags, including a thin blue line flag inside the windshield of an RV.

On its website, the campground lists the types of flags permitted on the grounds, but Reynolds stated that the rules are unclear.

In a statement to News 12, the campground stated: “We have a flag policy across all campgrounds in our network that has been in effect since 2018. The policy allows a limited variety of flags to be displayed on site and is intended to help ensure a welcoming atmosphere for guests of the campgrounds.”

Reynolds stated that he was going to turn the experience into something positive, and added that he had received immense support since the incident. However, he isn't sure if he will camp there again.

