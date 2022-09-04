Skip to main content

Former Flight Attendant Has Sex With 15-Year-Old Boy, Gets Released 1 Week Into 18-Month Sentence

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

33-year-old Melissa Nosti, a former Tiger Air flight attendant, was released on bail just a week after she was arrested for having sex with a boy, 15.

The North Ryde, Sydney, resident was an attendance officer in the school in 2010 when she had sex with the student.

Last week, she was sentenced to 18 months in jail with a non-parole period of six months after she pled guilty to the charges.

Her attorney lodged a bail appeal with Burwood Local Court, with Nosti attending the hearing via video from Silverwater Women's cells. Her attorney maintained that she had a “low risk” of reoffending, according to a doctor's report.

“She has had an employment history after this. She was in the airline industry,” Nosti’s attorney said.

Magistrate Susan Horan called the victim’s impact statement “compelling” before she granted Nosti’s bail request.

Under her bail conditions, Nosti is only allowed one mobile phone and she’s to give police her password when asked, not contact the victim, not contact anyone or be in the company of anyone under 16, and to live in her Ryde address.

Her appeal hearing will be held at Sydney’s District Court later in the year. 

Sources: New York Post

