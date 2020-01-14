Forever 21 Includes 'Offensive' Gift In Customers' Packages, Faces Backlash

A number of Forever 21 customers expressed their disappointment when they opened their orders and found an Atkins diet bar sample. They were particularly offended because the samples were unsolicited.

Forever 21 is known for its trendy clothing designed for people on a budget. However, the customers who received the diet bar sample found the gesture both offensive and hurtful.

One customer, Gigi, wrote on social media, "I have received my order of 5 items from the plus section.....oh and this #atkins bar that slipped in there. I don't take kindly to people telling me how to live my life."

Another wrote, “Hey @forever21 do you include weightloss Atkin bars in all your shipments or just in the ones for ladies over 1X ??”

Yet another one complained, “I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?”

“My mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered,” one wrote.

While the bar appeared to have been packed in many of the plus-sized orders, Forever 21 maintained that the bars were added to orders from customers of all sizes.

One Twitter user was quick to point out that the diet bars would negatively impact the customer’s body image: “Forever 21 is sending diet bars with clothes you order and that’s so insensitive holy crap like.... how about we don’t make someone negatively reflect on their body image when trying to just order some new outfits ? ????”

However, others felt like it was a promotional sample and that people were taking it out of context.

One user wrote, “People need to calm down with that Forever 21 s***. The granola people probably just did like a promo deal with multiple companies because I got one with my order of a motherboard off of NewEgg (Computer Parts Store)”

Speaking to TODAY Style, a Forever 21 spokesperson stated that the company occasionally gives away third party test products to its online shoppers.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Twitter/Taylor Nicole, Google