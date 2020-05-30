Football Coach's Wife Accused Of 'Sexually Harassing' Players, Faces Backlash

Megan Mullen, wife of the University of Florida football team head coach, has her own game day tradition – offering kisses to the players.

She looks the young men in the eyes, gives them a few encouraging words, and then offers them a kiss on the cheek. She is also known to leave them notes by their lockers.

However, some people are calling her actions "gross" and “disrespectful,” with sports blogger Carron Phillips accusing her of "sexually harassing" the players.

Speaking to Inside Edition, he said: "If this was a man doing it this, would be on CNN, this would be on MSNBC, ABC News. If we wouldn’t allow something to happen for one gender why would we let it happen to the other?”

One player’s mother defended Mullen, tweeting: "Momma Mullen I am very happy you are there showing/giving my big boy the love that you're giving and showing, because I can't do it. I don't make it to all the games."

The now-viral video was shot by Jacquie Franchooli. “She is off to the side, she is not kissing every single player coming off the bus. Players go to her. She is off to the side, so, they have to choose to go to Meghan Mullen," he told Inside Edition.

Mullen declined to comment on the uproar, but she said: "They deserve a family that loves them more than anything in the world, and every day I want them to know how proud I am of them.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Jacquie Franciulli