Food Truck Refuses To Serve Police Officers In Uniform, Community Responds Accordingly

A Maryland mobile pizza business is seeking donations after losing its “place of business” for refusing to serve uniformed cops.

The business posted on its Facebook page: “Pizza Llama reserves the right to refuse service to police officers in uniform. The comfort, safety, and well-being of our community (staff and customers) is our priority. Everyone is welcome to enjoy Pizza Llama, just not in a police uniform.”

The post sparked outrage, with one commenter writing: “At the end of the day, when you need them, they will be there for you no matter how badly you treated them.” A second person commented: “So now it’s ok to discriminate based on a person’s profession. Great way to solve the problem. I’ll never eat here.”

The fundraising campaign started to “help Pizza Llama secure a new space” for business has received just $855 of its $10,000 goal since its launch. The fundraising page reads: “As many of you are aware Pizza Llama has taken a Bold stance in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and that has unfortunately caused him to lose his place of business. Let’s come together as a community and help Pizza Llama secure a new space!! Thank you Pizza Llama for taking a strong stand against racial injustice!”

Two days prior to the Facebook statement, Mount Airy Farmers Market stated that it had “dismissed” the food truck from the market. “The Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market (Mount Airy Farmers Market) and Mount Airy Main Street Association (MAMSA) are apolitical organizations and therefore, must not discriminate in any way. The Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market and its vendors must put politics aside and serve all customers for the success of the market and the community it serves,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The group stated that it regretted that such action “had to be taken,” and wished “everyone peace during these turbulent times.” The Frederick News-Post reported that in 2013, Pizza Llama owner Andrew Wilkinson was charged with 25 counts in connection with a drug conspiracy case in Frederick County.

Undercover officers confiscated “26 pounds of high-grade marijuana” from him during a “huge” sting operation, the judge stated at the time. Wilkinson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and two counts of distribution of marijuana, and as per his plea agreement, was sentenced to 18 months in jail, followed by three years of probation.

The business has yet to comment on the story.

