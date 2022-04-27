Skip to main content

Florida Mom Caught Having Threesome With Daughter's Classmates, Police Discover All The Details

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

40-year-old Jaimie Ayer allegedly plied her teen’s classmates with booze after she got home and gatecrashed the party.

According to police reports: "Jamie continued to socialize and drink with the minors, eventually telling a boy that she needed to shower and that he should come help her.”

She reportedly led the boy into the bedroom, stripped him naked and performed a sex act on him. Another victim stated that he joined in the “group sexual activity.”

Ayer’s daughter told investigators that she walked into her mother’s bedroom and saw her having sex with the 16 and 17-year-olds.

Ayer initially faced three counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors, but WFLA reported that she is now facing five charges.

Detectives launched an investigation after they received a tip about Ayer’s alleged alcohol and sexual abuse.

The school, which was not named, was alerted and eight teens present at the party were questioned separately.

According to a sheriff’s deputy, the teens’ accounts of events were consistent with the timeline.

When officers appeared at Ayer’s home to arrest her, she was “very intoxicated.”

She is being held at Manatee County Jail.

