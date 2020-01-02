Florida Man Makes Beer Run With Gator Under His Arm, Now He's Facing Charges

A man in Florida has shocked many citizens after carrying a live alligator inside a Jacksonville convenience store to grab some beer and running inside the vicinity with the squirming reptile under his arm.

This incident led to his arrest after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had announced last Wednesday to arrest the 28-year old Robert Timothy Barr (also known as Robby Stratton), as well as the 23-year old Kevin Scott Keenem. The two men currently face charges of illegal possession of an a American alligator, illegal exhibition of dangerous wildlife and cruelty to animals.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After a video of Barr in a CCTV footage inside the convenience store had gone viral, Barr tells television station WJAX-CBS 47 that he didn’t know how he had ended up with the 4 to 5 ft alligator.

“This store sells some good liquor and I drank a lot of it that night,” Barr said in the interview.

“I don’t even remember coming up here.”

According to witnesses, one of the men had grabbed the alligator’s snout, which had been covered with duct tape.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Barr then allegedly grabbed the reptile back and shouted: “Florida State, baby! Florida State, baby! Florida State, baby!” While another man later yelled, ““Go gators! Go gators!”

Barr admitted he knew what was coming for him after the FWC had been contacted.

“They told me what I did was stupid and that I would be facing some charges. Probably go to jail, probably not. We’ll see,” he stated.

From the FWC’s statement, they are currently looking for other accomplices for the gator stunt and had released an official statement regarding the matter:

“FWC officers are still attempting to identify other individuals shown in the video of this incident,” FWC spokesperson Karen Parker told WJAX. “If the public has information about additional subjects on the video, they are encouraged to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: CBS Miami