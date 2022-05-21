Florida Couple Handed Suspicious Envelope At Restaurant, Stunned When They Peer Inside

Photo Credit: Deanna Feist/Facebook, LifeOfPix

A Florida woman took to Facebook to praise a restaurant manager in Tennessee who went above and beyond to help her and her husband after they were forced to stay there longer because of a Hurricane.

Deanna Feist said she decided to publicize the manager's deed so that "the world might see how generous others can still be."

"My Husband and I are in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and we extended our stay from Brandon, Florida to avoid hurricane Irma," she explained. "As we were headed to lunch at The Old Mill restaurant, all the lights in our dash came on, from airbags to tire pressure. After We shut the car off, it wouldn't turn on again. We asked the gentleman in the car next to us if we could get a jump, he happily helped us out."

Feist then went inside the restaurant to get on the waiting list, and the man who helped them revealed himself as the manager. The manager, named Mo, said he would get the couple a table right away.

"He got us a table, and our lunch came out quicker than could be expected. As we finished up, our waitress put an envelope on our table and said it was from the manager, and that our meals were on the house," she wrote.

"Inside was a voucher for free meals, $200 cash and a letter. The Letter reads: 'You are probably here to escape the Hurricane Irma. My brother lives in Tallahassee, Fl. I am saddened to see such devastation in this beautiful state. I hope everything will turn out ok for you guys. Enclosed please accept my gift to you in case you need to buy a battery for your car. Also I am enclosing a meal ticket so you can come back to eat here. Good luck and Thanks for visiting my restaurant. Mo Tamaddoni, General Manager.'"

Feist said Tamaddoni's act of kindness touched her heart, and promised that she would "pay it forward." The woman called Tamaddoni, who has been running the Old Mill for 23 years, a "God send."

After the amazingly generous act went viral, many readers praised the manager on social media.

"There are more good people willing to help each other than there are bad people. Would love to hear more positive stories that reflect the TRUE America!" one reader commented on Facebook.

"There r still good people in this world. And it's good u shared this heart warming story. If u see ur brother hungry feed him. And also in need of a battery. God Bless u both . Hope u have a safe trip home and no damage. And God Bless Mo," another wrote.

"So many good people in this world ....but the news only tells all the bad ....there should be a network that only tells the good stories about great people," another added.