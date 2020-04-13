Fisher-Price Playset Sparks Controversy Online For Being 'Elitist'

Fisher-Price’s new charcuterie board play set, Snacks for Two, was created to help preschoolers fine tune their dinner hosting skills.

The 17-piece kit costs $14 on Amazon and includes fake cheese, grapes, salami and crackers. It comes with fabric napkins printed with adorable quotes (“Let it brie,” “You’re grape”), a wood-accented cutting board, faux-marble plates, and a tiny toy knife.

Apart from practicing their entertaining skills, the kids can pluck the grapes off the stem, squeeze the soft cheese, and cut the salami with the toy knife.

The toy – whose advertisement features a kid wearing a fedora serving a friend wearing a beret – has sparked controversy online, with some users calling it “snooty.”

One user tweeted: “This is the most bougie toy I’ve ever seen.”

Another wrote: “What the heck is happening to kids’ toys?”

However, the toy does have its fans.

Louisville columnist Maggie Menderski tweeted: “Really not sure why this charcuterie board toy is getting so much flack. Making a good cheese tray is an excellent social/hosting skill.”

