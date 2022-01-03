First Lady Jill Biden 'Takes A Walk On The Wild Side' With Bold Outfit

Note: we are republishing this story in light of the First Lady's interview with Vogue where she said she was “surprised” at the constant scrutiny over her hair and clothes. More on this here: https://www.mytalk1071.com/jill-biden-surprised-at-scrutiny-over-her-hair-and-clothes/

Jill Biden showed off her versatile fashion style when she visited a Nashville vaccine site.

The first lady donned a bold bright red dress with zebras printed on the fabric and an element of lime slices. To give the dress an air of formality, she paired it with a plain black blazer, toning down the wild dress.

Dr. Biden completed the look with a pair of sling back silhouettes, shoes that are easy to wear because of the straps wrapping around the ankle. For this occasion, the first lady chose a pair with sharp pointed toes, cutout panels on the side, and uniquely designed heels.

The shoes were striking similar to a design Dr. Biden has work before, a Prada pair. The kitten heel sling back had an adjustable fit and sleek sheen, with similar designs from Prada retailing at Saks Fifth Avenue for $995.

Apart from her sling backs, the first lady has great taste in shoes, often favoring pairs from Dior, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Prada.

She also has an affinity for running, and has in the past favored workout shoes from the Swiss running brand On.

Dr. Biden’s official clothing style spans well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell to smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian.

