Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Publish date:

First Lady Jill Biden 'Takes A Walk On The Wild Side' With Bold Outfit

Author:
Photo Credit: Twitter/Michael LaRosa

Photo Credit: Twitter/Michael LaRosa

Note: we are republishing this story in light of the First Lady's interview with Vogue where she said she was “surprised” at the constant scrutiny over her hair and clothes. More on this here: https://www.mytalk1071.com/jill-biden-surprised-at-scrutiny-over-her-hair-and-clothes/

Jill Biden showed off her versatile fashion style when she visited a Nashville vaccine site.

The first lady donned a bold bright red dress with zebras printed on the fabric and an element of lime slices. To give the dress an air of formality, she paired it with a plain black blazer, toning down the wild dress.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Jill Biden

Photo Credit: Twitter/Jill Biden

Dr. Biden completed the look with a pair of sling back silhouettes, shoes that are easy to wear because of the straps wrapping around the ankle. For this occasion, the first lady chose a pair with sharp pointed toes, cutout panels on the side, and uniquely designed heels.

The shoes were striking similar to a design Dr. Biden has work before, a Prada pair. The kitten heel sling back had an adjustable fit and sleek sheen, with similar designs from Prada retailing at Saks Fifth Avenue for $995.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Kate Bennett

Photo Credit: Twitter/Kate Bennett

Apart from her sling backs, the first lady has great taste in shoes, often favoring pairs from Dior, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Prada.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Michael LaRosa

Photo Credit: Twitter/Michael LaRosa

She also has an affinity for running, and has in the past favored workout shoes from the Swiss running brand On.

Dr. Biden’s official clothing style spans well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell to smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian.

Sources: Footwear News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

jill
Society

First Lady Jill Biden 'Takes A Walk On The Wild Side' With Bold Outfit

suspended
Society

Mom Outraged After Discovering Son Was Suspended For Saying '21'

newcar
Society

Photo Of Man Flaunting New Car Purchase Sparks Controversy After People Spot Small Detail

schoolbus5
Society

5-Year-Old Boy Killed Right After Stepping Off School Bus

note
Society

Daughter Caught Off Guard By Note Written On Her Elderly Mother's Denny's Receipt

Nurse
Society

Nurse Working Late Shift At Hospital Sees Unexpected Note Attached To Domino's Pizza

racist
Society

Man Responds To Racist Lady Behind Him In Plane Boarding Line, Gets A Round Of Applause

money
Society

Man Asks To Be Buried With All Of His Money, Wife Responds Accordingly