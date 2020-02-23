Firefighter Suspended For Running Into Burning Building To Save Elderly Woman

Captain Danny Dwyer got suspended for violating policy after he ran into a burning building after he saw 94-year-old Sally Skrine through a window. He ran into the house and pulled her out of the building through a window.

Skrine later succumbed to her injuries.

Police maintain that the captain was supposed to wait until his crew entered the home. Dwyer was suspended without pay.

Skrine’s neighbor, Vincent Parker, recalled the day the home on Collier Drive was engulfed in flames. He remembered praying that Skrine made it out alive.

He said, “She was a valuable member of the community. She went to Jackson Memorial Church. She had a food bank service. She used to do hair in her basement, as well.”

He was happy when Dwyer tried helping Skrine, especially because she was especially kind to strangers. "I mean, that's what heroes do. Sometimes you might forget procedure. You just jump into action. So I'm surprised by that right there," he said.

The Atlanta Fire Department sent a statement to WSB-TV. It read:

“The disciplinary process for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is designed to encourage safety and order. It also seeks to establish clear expectations in both emergency and non-emergency situations.”

However, members of the community want officials to lift Dwyer’s suspension.

Parker said, “I would commend them for not suspending this young man for being what he is, a hero.”

A GoFundMe page was created for Dwyer, and his friends revealed that the captain is planning to donate the money to charity.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: 11Alive