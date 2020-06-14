Fire Chief Apologizes After Sharing 'Hateful' Post On Facebook

Over the weekend, Hillcrest Fire Chief, Rick Larson, was slammed online for Facebook post reading: "Is it wrong to follow rioters home and burn down their property?"

He fanned the flames in the comment section, telling people to mark the protestors’ houses so that they know who and where to strike.

After the intense backlash, Larson posted a lengthy apology on his Facebook page on Tuesday. The post read in part: "NEVER would I EVER think to burn down someone's home."

The Town of Fenton has yet to decide the appropriate course of action to take in regards to this matter.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Fox 40