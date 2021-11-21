Fidelity Investments Says Bitcoin Will Hit This Price By 2023

Bitcoin’s (CCC:BTC-USD) price has always been a hot topic among crypto traders. A new prediction is in, and it is bound to please them.

Director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, Jurrien Timmer, believes that BTC still has a lot of potential, and he predicts Bitcoin will reach a price of $100,000 before 2023.

If the prediction comes true, this would mean a massive price increase for the coin, which is currently trading at $56,894.80. Timmer’s prediction gives the token an upside of about 76%.

Timmer stated that the recent surge in BTC prices was not because of momentum traders. Rather, he believes that it is an organic movement with sustainability. If Bitcoin traders are lucky, there won’t be a pullback bringing the crypto back down.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango stated that he believes Bitcoin has the power to go higher than Timmer’s price prediction. He expects the token to hit $100,000 by the end of the year and $500,000 in the long run.

Other crypto traders are hoping for the same, with many of them posting their own Bitcoin price predictions on social media. This comes as the cryptocurrency edges closer to a new all-time high.

As of Wednesday afternoon, BTC was up 1.9% over a 24-hour period, and it is up 96.5% since the start of the year.

Sources: Nasdaq