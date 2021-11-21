Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Publish date:

Fidelity Investments Says Bitcoin Will Hit This Price By 2023

Author:
Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Criptomoedas Hoje

Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Criptomoedas Hoje

Bitcoin’s (CCC:BTC-USD) price has always been a hot topic among crypto traders. A new prediction is in, and it is bound to please them.

Director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, Jurrien Timmer, believes that BTC still has a lot of potential, and he predicts Bitcoin will reach a price of $100,000 before 2023.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

If the prediction comes true, this would mean a massive price increase for the coin, which is currently trading at $56,894.80. Timmer’s prediction gives the token an upside of about 76%.

Timmer stated that the recent surge in BTC prices was not because of momentum traders. Rather, he believes that it is an organic movement with sustainability. If Bitcoin traders are lucky, there won’t be a pullback bringing the crypto back down.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango stated that he believes Bitcoin has the power to go higher than Timmer’s price prediction. He expects the token to hit $100,000 by the end of the year and $500,000 in the long run.

Other crypto traders are hoping for the same, with many of them posting their own Bitcoin price predictions on social media. This comes as the cryptocurrency edges closer to a new all-time high.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

As of Wednesday afternoon, BTC was up 1.9% over a 24-hour period, and it is up 96.5% since the start of the year.

Sources: Nasdaq

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

bitcoin
Society

Fidelity Investments Says Bitcoin Will Hit This Price By 2023

2
World

Tough Break For Woman Who Decided To Leave Home To Join ISIS

4 (2)
Society

Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Open Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera

symbol
Society

Commissioner Asks Contractor To Remove 'Symbol Of White Supremacy', Upset When They Refuse

players
Society

Basketball Players Kneel Before Game Despite Warning, College President Decides To Take Action

note
Society

Man Leaves Truck At Bar Overnight, Wife Finds Note On Windshield When She Picks It Up Next Day

teacher
Society

Substitute Teacher Gives Student Oral Sex At Park And Intercourse At His Parent's Home, Learns Fate

attack
Society

High Schoolers Charged After Carjacking And Kidnapping The Worst Possible Victim