Feminist Faces Backlash Over 'Disrespectful' Tweet About Kellyanne Conway

Pam Keith, proud feminist, outspoken anti-Trumper, and failed Democratic congressional candidate has since deleted a tweet she posted on Monday, in which she body-shamed White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway.

She posted a side-by-side photo of Conway and herself, and captioned it: “Can you believe KellyAnne is 53 today? I turn 51 in Nov. And I’m not even wearing a drop of makeup.”

She became the recipient of immense and swift backlash following the post, and she ultimately deleted it. Many pointed out that her post was malicious, and did not conform to the feminist standards she claimed to live by.

Before its deletion, the post had almost 15,000 likes and was retweeted more than 1,000 times. A number of feminists followed Keith’s lead, posting photos of themselves and stating how youthful they looked compared to Conway.

One wrote: “65. You’re doing something wrong kellyanne.”

Another commented, “I’m 61. She’s a hot mess.”

“I’m 61+ and I have few wrinkles than KellyAnne ConJob. I guess not selling one’s soul to the devil is actually good for the skin,” wrote another.

Left-wing activist Amy Siskind also joined in. “After learning Lev Parnas is 47 years-old, I looked up Kellyanne Conway. All I can say is doing evil ages people fast!” she stated.

Ironically, Keith maintains that she is a feminist who will not accept misogyny. Earlier this month, she complained about the sexist coverage of female Democratic presidential candidates.

“Dear [CNN] [Politico] [MSNBC] [The Washington Post] [New York Times] [The Hill]. STOP reporting on the « likeability » of female politicos. They aren’t vying for Miss Congeniality. Write about their policy, leadership characteristics, tenacity or ideas,” she wrote, and signed off: “Sincerely, Effing Tired of Mysogin [sic].”

Conway is the first woman to ever successfully run a presidential campaign to an election win, and has always received immense criticism from the Left.

In August 2019, The Daily Wire reported on former CNN employee Reza Aslan’s seemingly threatening tweet aimed at Conway after a mass shooting.

“In response to the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, Conway tweeted, ‘We need to come together, America. Finger-pointing, name-calling & screaming with your keyboards is easy, yet… It solves not a single problem, saves not a single life. Working as one to understand depraved evil & to eradicate hate is everyone’s duty. Unity. Let’s do this,'” The Daily Wire wrote.

Aslan responded to the post, stating: “You are ‘the depraved evil’ we need to eradicate.”

