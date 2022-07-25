Skip to main content

Female Police Officer Brutally Beaten, Bystanders' Reaction Sparks Outrage

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a cellphone footage posted on Twitter, two men are seen brutally beating two officers as witnesses walk past without intervening.

The incident, which occurred in Merton, southwest London, saw the two attackers dragging one officer from his patrol car and kicking him. When his partner tries to pull them off, she is kicked to the ground by one of the attackers.

The assault comes amid a violent crimewave in London, whose murder count has reached 122 so far.

The video, recorded at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, shows people walking past without helping the officers, and a bus driving past without stopping.

Finally, a moped rider jumps in to help, and the officer manages to get the attacker off him before pinning him down to arrest him.

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption: “South London at night.. Lol.”

A Met Police spokesman revealed that a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with causing ABH, assaulting an emergency services worker, and driving without a license or insurance.

The two other men involved, one seen in the video, have yet to be apprehended.

The video sparked mixed responses on Twitter, with some finding it funny while others slammed witnesses for not intervening.

One person commented: “Not even the slightest bit funny. If it was the other way round, there’d be riots in the streets lol. Have some respect.”

Another wrote: “Shame on you for filming this and not trying to help.”

A third commented: “How people can find this funny is beyond me..... and to film it and not even bother to help!! These people would be the first to ask for services when needed!”

Sources: Daily Mail

