Female College Student And Her Stepdad Shot Dead In Violent Road Rage Attack

21-year-old Laura Ashley Anderson and her 45-year-old stepfather, Charles Nicholas Wall, were shot and killed outside Anderson’s newly purchased home in Georgetown, South Carolina.

Wall had stopped by to drop off a spare set of keys and was turning into his daughter’s driveway when Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III rear-ended his car.

“I'm devastated. Heartbroken. Confused. Angry. I don't understand. Who shoots innocent people?” Kimberly Wall, wife and mother of the two victims, asked in a devastating Facebook post.

According to family members and friends, Anderson was excited to start her new adult life following the purchase of her home.

Lynn Lambert, a family friend, stated that Anderson was finishing the process of moving in, and had some childhood bunk beds to sell. When she got to the home to meet the buyer, she realized that she’d forgotten her keys.

According to police, Walters went on a shooting rampage following the fender bender instead of exchanging insurance information.

Walters shot Wall at least twice in the head and torso, and Anderson at least one time in the head. Both died in the attack.

A third person, Paul McConnell, was shot in his left wrist and bludgeoned in the head by Walter. He survived.

When police arrived at the scene, one victim had already been transported, another was receiving CPR from paramedics, and McConnell was walking around dazed.

Police established a perimeter, and quickly responded to reports of a person fitting the suspect’s description fleeing on foot down Georgetown Highway toward Andrews.

Walters ran into the woods and police deployed K-9 units in a manhunt. He was arrested moments later.

Speaking to WBMF-TV, Kimberly stated: “I'm having to bury one of my children and my husband. It's such a freak thing. I don't know why this would happen. I just don't understand. It's just devastating. I don't know how we're going to go forward.”

Walters was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

At his bond hearing, a judge ordered that Walters be held without bail.

“He has taken two of my best friends, three miles from my house,” a sobbing Kimberly Wall told the judge via videolink.

Walters was standing silently in his prison garb as Kimberly sobbed. His next hearing is scheduled for late September.

