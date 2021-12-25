Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Female Army Officer Boards Flight, Man In First Class Refuses To Let Her Take Her Seat

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

Jessica Titus was waiting for her flight when she witnessed an encounter between an Army officer and another passenger.

As the female Army officer made her way down the aisle in first-class to take her seat in coach, one of the first-class passengers quickly stood up and blocked the servicewoman’s path. He caught her off-guard, and she came to an abrupt stop.

The man asked her, “What does your ticket say?”

The officer answered: “What? No, I’m 31 B.” She kept moving toward her seat.

The man walked down the aisle and settled in seat 31B, and that’s when the other passengers and the officer realized what he was doing.

The man had effectively forced the officer to take his first-class seat.

Titus, impressed and touched by the man’s kindness, passed him a quick note and a bit of cash, thanking him.

“Please accept a drink or snack on me,” she wrote. “If everyone treated people the way you treated the service-woman, the world would be a better place.”

However, the man denied her offer, much to her chagrin. To Titus, this went on to prove just how pure the man’s gesture was.

