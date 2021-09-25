FedEx Driver Shot And Robbed While Delivering Package, Returns Fire And Kills Robber

Police revealed that a FedEx driver involved in a shooting had a legally registered weapon.

The incident began when the 32-year-old driver was delivering a package to a home located on the 600 block of Unruh Avenue. An armed robber approached him and stole his wallet and keys before shooting him, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Jason Smith stated. The driver returned fire, striking 27-year-old Jevan Lundy severally.

Lundy was later found by police on the 1400 block of Creston Street, unresponsive. He was declared dead at Einstein Medical Center shortly after his arrival. Officers recovered the victim’s FedEx ID card at the scene.

A second man was found with Lundy, and the vehicle searched. Police believe the car was used to transport Lundy from the scene of the shooting. The man was taken in for questioning, but it was unclear whether he was facing any charges. “He is speaking to us, of course not portraying that he had any involvement with this robbery,” stated Smith.

The victim had been able to drive away from the scene and was found slumped over the truck’s steering wheel at an Acme parking lot on the 6600 block of Oxford Avenue, with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

He told officers that he had shot at Lundy, with officers recovering his legally registered 9mm handgun and permit to carry inside the truck.

"Based on the preliminary story that was relayed, it appears to be self-defense: he was shot first, he fired back," Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. Margie Helverson, a resident in the neighborhood where the shooting took place, called the driver a “nice guy.” “He’ll ring the doorbell to let you know there’s a package there, so I’m praying he’s OK,” she said.

A FedEx spokesperson refused to comment on whether the company has a policy regarding its drivers being armed, saying instead: “The safety of our team members and service providers is a top priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

