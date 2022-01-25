Fed-Up Texas Grandma Finds Armed Intruders In Her Home, Delivers Brutal Instant Justice

Photo Credit: YouTube, WTSP

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and burglaries across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A Harris County, Texas, woman shot and killed an armed intruder who broke into her home.

The 60-year-old woman reportedly shot and killed one of two men who broke into her home through her garage around 11:30 a.m.

“Both were armed with pistols, she confronted both suspects,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland told WTSP. The woman fired several shots at the suspects with a handgun while they fled the scene, hitting one of them. The suspect collapsed and died in the woman’s front yard. A gun was later found near his body.

“It's the state of Texas, if you're going to go into someone's home, you're going to get shot,” neighbor Cathy Hanks told WTSP. “That’s really how we are. That’s just Texas.”

The other suspect managed to get away by jumping a fence, and police subsequently initiated a search to apprehend him. The homeowner was not harmed in the break-in.

“Sorry that Grandma had to shoot to kill but what can home invaders expect? Women arm themselves today to protect themselves because they know if someone has bad intentions they aren't in the mood to sit down for a cup of tea and talk civil talk! I am PROUD that this Grandma was smart enough to keep a gun around when she's alone!” one reader commented on the site’s Facebook page.

“She did what she had to do and am proud of her !! Sometimes you just have to take your stand and make a believer out of some hard heads that think the world owes them a living. Hope they soon catch the other thug and [slam] him behind bars,” another wrote.

“We never have intent, but the out come would have been different if she didn't have her gun. She be the one dead, or wanting to be dead after what ever.. killing another human is [definitely] something we dont get over. It changes you, good for her quick thinking, and prayers that she can over come the horrific assault,” another added.

“Grand ma did a good job it just to bad she only got to kill one but hey she was protect her life and her things that she worked hard to get dum f**ks like that deserve it and I would of done the same thing good job [grandma],” another reader commented.

The homeowner, WTSP reported, did not know the men who broke into her home.

