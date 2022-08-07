Fed Up' 88-Year-Old Liquor Store Owner Makes Alleged Shoplifters Pay: 'I'm Not Taking It Anymore'

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and robberies across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nashville liquor store owner, 88-year-old May Boyce, stated: “I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore.”

Back at work after racking up an aggravated assault charge, Boyce said: “I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore.”

Speaking to The Post about the shooting, she said: “You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes.”

Boyce stated that she’s been robbed multiple times, especially in the last four years, and she’s scared.

She stated that on Tuesday night, two men walked into her Murfreesboro Road Liquor and Wines store, menacing her. She said that one man headed into the back where the vodka was, and the second approached her in a way that “she knew” he was going to rob her.

She then grabbed her late mother’s .38 Smith & Wesson snub nose revolver, removed it from its cloth, and placed it on the counter.

One man asked for brown liquor and the second, identified as Ramon Fisher, grabbed several Crown Royal whiskey bottles. Boyce confronted Fisher, who allegedly “lunged” at her.

Boyce stated that Fisher was going to push her down, and that he ran for the exit, the bottles under his arm.

“I did what I had to do,” Boyce said. “After you’ve been played for a fool by people stealin’ from you for years, you get fed up. And don’t put me in the category of a little old lady. I know how to take care of myself.”

Boyce stated that she didn’t mean to hit Fisher, who was shot in the back.

“I never shot a gun before,” she said, “but I guess it’s something that comes natural. I aimed at the floor to scare him.”

Fisher fell to the floor, crashing into a display case of wine bottles that broke open all over the floor.

Carson Burch, Boyce’s friend, defended her on Facebook, writing that she wears a wrist brace after she was robbed and assaulted at the store two months ago.

“She is a sweet old lady who minds her own business. She opens this liquor store up every single day by herself, and she closes it down every night by herself. Now she’s charged with a crime for defending herself? Give me a break,” Burch wrote.

When officers arrived at the store, Boyce volunteered to go to the station.

“I went down, got my mugshot taken, got out on bond and came right back to the store. I got some people to help me but it took us to 1 a.m. to clean up all the wine that spilled everywhere,” she said.

According to a police affidavit, Fisher, who was at Vanderbilt Hospital, stated that he’d been high on cocaine and liquor at the time of the incident, and intended to steal liquor. The next day he changed his story, claiming that he and his friend were not stealing the liquor, and that they’d intended to pay for it.

Boyce has owned the store since 1994, and works six days a week.

“I’m a people person,” she said, “I like to work.”

She’s angry that her gun was confiscated, and police told her it might be two years before she can get it back.

“I told ’em, ‘s–t, I might be dead by then.’ But the law’s the law,” she said.

