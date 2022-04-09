Fearless Trucker Runs Toward Fiery Highway Crash, Dash Cam Captures Moment He Opens Car Door

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are performing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the driver of a Lincoln Town Car refused to yield while merging in 70-mph traffic along the I-10 Freeway in Gulfport, Mississippi, the vehicle crashed into the gas tank of an 18-wheeler.

David Fredericksen, a trucker, stopped his vehicle a safe distance away.

As they watched the fiery crash, Walter Letterman, Fredericksen’s partner, exclaimed: “Holy cow! That guy’s dead, dude.”

“You want me to go out there and see if I can get him out of the car?” Fredericksen asked.

“No, what are you gonna do?” Letterman responded.

“I got a fire extinguisher,” Fredericksen responded after a pause, then grabbed the fire extinguisher and rushed to the crash site.

He doused the flames, and was quickly joined by Letterman and other good Samaritans.

When he looked into the Town Car, Fredericksen saw the occupants – a 51-year-old woman and her 1-year-old grandchild – trapped inside.

“We noticed there was a lady in the front, kicking the front seat – the door, trying to get out, and when we opened the door I noticed a 1-year-old little girl in the back seat. She was pretty happy when I grabbed her out of there,” Fredericksen said.

Fredericksen grabbed the child and carried her to safety, and others joined the rescue.

“We got them both away from the car, and it just went up in flames,” Letterman said.

Scott Swanson, who was driving the truck involved in the accident, tearfully said: “I don’t know how we all made it through that.”

According to police, the woman and child only suffered minor injuries.

According to authorities, Fredericksen’s swift action saved the day.

“When you see something like this, you have no other choice,” Fredericksen stated.

