Skip to main content

Fearless Trucker Runs Toward Fiery Highway Crash, Dash Cam Captures Moment He Opens Car Door

Photo Credit: William Spencer

Photo Credit: William Spencer

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are performing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the driver of a Lincoln Town Car refused to yield while merging in 70-mph traffic along the I-10 Freeway in Gulfport, Mississippi, the vehicle crashed into the gas tank of an 18-wheeler.

Photo Credit: William Spencer

Photo Credit: William Spencer

David Fredericksen, a trucker, stopped his vehicle a safe distance away.

As they watched the fiery crash, Walter Letterman, Fredericksen’s partner, exclaimed: “Holy cow! That guy’s dead, dude.”

“You want me to go out there and see if I can get him out of the car?” Fredericksen asked.

“No, what are you gonna do?” Letterman responded.

Photo Credit: William Spencer

Photo Credit: William Spencer

“I got a fire extinguisher,” Fredericksen responded after a pause, then grabbed the fire extinguisher and rushed to the crash site.

He doused the flames, and was quickly joined by Letterman and other good Samaritans.

When he looked into the Town Car, Fredericksen saw the occupants – a 51-year-old woman and her 1-year-old grandchild – trapped inside.

Photo Credit: William Spencer

Photo Credit: William Spencer

“We noticed there was a lady in the front, kicking the front seat – the door, trying to get out, and when we opened the door I noticed a 1-year-old little girl in the back seat. She was pretty happy when I grabbed her out of there,” Fredericksen said.

Fredericksen grabbed the child and carried her to safety, and others joined the rescue.

“We got them both away from the car, and it just went up in flames,” Letterman said.

Scott Swanson, who was driving the truck involved in the accident, tearfully said: “I don’t know how we all made it through that.”

Photo Credit: William Spencer

Photo Credit: William Spencer

According to police, the woman and child only suffered minor injuries.

According to authorities, Fredericksen’s swift action saved the day.

“When you see something like this, you have no other choice,” Fredericksen stated.

Sources: ABC News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

trucker
Society

Fearless Trucker Runs Toward Fiery Highway Crash, Dash Cam Captures Moment He Opens Car Door

teens
Society

Teen Brothers Fatally Punch Then Spit On 59-Year-Old Man Who Declined To Give Them $1

police
Society

Police Officer Finds Boy Who Ran Out Of House - What He Says Has Mother Bawling

shoes
Society

Man Comes Into Store Almost Every Day And Asks For Shoes, Then Leaves - Finally Workers Realize Why

teens
Society

Officers Make Heartbreaking Find Next To Man Gunned Down By Two Teens

dad
Social

Teen Girl Finds Dad Sitting In Odd Spot, Instantly Snaps Photo When She Realizes Why

chant
Society

School Warns Students Not To Chant ‘USA’, What Kids Do Instead Has Officials Regretting It

haystack
Society

Woman Dies After Sitting On Haystack While Planning Her Mother's Funeral, Suffers Tragic Demise