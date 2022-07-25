Father Hunts Down Man That Sex-Trafficked His Teen Daughter, Makes Him Pay The Price

60-year-old Spokane resident, John Eisenman, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Andrew Sorensen, 19, after his rotting body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.

According to police, Eisenman discovered that his daughter had been sold to a Seattle-area trafficking ring in October 2020 by Sorensen, her boyfriend at the time.

Eisenman was able to rescue her and bring her back to Spokane.

A month later, however, Eisenman confronted Sorensen before abducting him, tying him up, and shoving him in the trunk of a car.

Authorities wrote in a statement: “Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death.”

Sorensen’s rotting corpse was discovered by police after residents in a Spokane neighborhood reported an abandoned car covered in mold and emitting a foul odor.

The vehicle was owned by Brenda Kross, Eisenman’s fiancée.

In the trunk of the vehicle was the body with bound ankles and hands, taped mouth, and multiple puncture marks on the clothing.

When police went to speak to Kross, the registered owner of the 1991 green Honda Accord, Eisenman opened the door. He told officers that the car had been stolen in 2020.

Kross later told investigators that their underage daughter had been trafficked by Sorensen, and that they’d driven to Seattle to rescue her.

However, a neighbor called police and told them that Eisenman had confessed to killing someone and hiding the body in the trunk of a car. Under questioning, Eisenman confessed to confronting and killing Sorensen in November.

He was taken into custody and is being held on $1 million bond.

