Skip to main content

Father Drops Off Baby Medicine To His Ex, His Heart Drops When He Enters Apartment And Opens Fridge

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are performing random acts of kindness.

A Florida father became an online sensation after he bought weeks-worth of groceries for his ex-girlfriend when their child was sick.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

On Sunday, Brandon Carpenter posted a photo of the receipt on Facebook and revealed that he’d been to his ex’s girlfriend earlier in the week after he heard that the child was sick. He was shocked to find their fridge empty, so he headed to the local Winn-Dixie supermarket and stocked up groceries for mom and child.

He also noted how hard his ex worked to raise their child.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

He wrote: “...She works a full time job and then has my daughter… she pays rent and all her bills plus she is paying off a car… so today I went shopping to make sure she had food for the next few weeks... just because we aren't together doesn't mean I can't provide for her if she needs it.”

“If my child's mother is good then I know she is taking care of our daughter the best she can and that [makes] me happy,” he added. “Some of y'all think I'm only going to provide for my child f*** the mother but that's thinking like a child...it's time to grow up and take responsibility in all aspects of life...!”

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Carpenter’s post garnered tremendous praise from friends and strangers, garnering 330,000 likes and over 195,000 shares.

Sources: Daily Mail

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

meds
Society

Father Drops Off Baby Medicine To His Ex, His Heart Drops When He Enters Apartment And Opens Fridge

carcrash
Society

Man Finds Car Crash Victim On Highway, Takes Full Advantage Of Her 'Helpless' Position

offender
Society

Registered Sex Offender Rapes Wrong Woman, Gets Rushed To Hospital With Serious Injury Soon After

father
Society

Father Watches His 16-Year-Old Girl Die, Gets Arrested After Taking Matters Into His Own Hands

car jacker
Society

2 Men Try Carjacking ‘Helpless’ Florida Woman, Pay The Price

hetero
Society

Straight, Married Father-Of-Three Says He's Been Wearing Skirts And Heels To Work For Years

Image Of Woman In Convenience Store Goes Viral Promo Image
Society

Photo Of Women In Convenience Store Turns Heads Online After People Notice Small Detail

dog
Society

Pit Bull Grabs Baby And Drags Her Outside, Mom In Disbelief As She Looks Out