Father Drops Off Baby Medicine To His Ex, His Heart Drops When He Enters Apartment And Opens Fridge

A Florida father became an online sensation after he bought weeks-worth of groceries for his ex-girlfriend when their child was sick.

On Sunday, Brandon Carpenter posted a photo of the receipt on Facebook and revealed that he’d been to his ex’s girlfriend earlier in the week after he heard that the child was sick. He was shocked to find their fridge empty, so he headed to the local Winn-Dixie supermarket and stocked up groceries for mom and child.

He also noted how hard his ex worked to raise their child.

He wrote: “...She works a full time job and then has my daughter… she pays rent and all her bills plus she is paying off a car… so today I went shopping to make sure she had food for the next few weeks... just because we aren't together doesn't mean I can't provide for her if she needs it.”

“If my child's mother is good then I know she is taking care of our daughter the best she can and that [makes] me happy,” he added. “Some of y'all think I'm only going to provide for my child f*** the mother but that's thinking like a child...it's time to grow up and take responsibility in all aspects of life...!”

Carpenter’s post garnered tremendous praise from friends and strangers, garnering 330,000 likes and over 195,000 shares.

