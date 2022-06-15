Skip to main content

Father Catches Babysitter Sexually Abusing His 1-Year-Old Daughter, Makes Him Pay The Price

Photo Credit: Twitter/Oly-Social Media Marketing Strategist

Photo Credit: Twitter/Oly-Social Media Marketing Strategist

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

26-year-old Missouri resident Jayson Newlun has been charged with statutory sodomy of a one-year-old girl after he was caught in the act by the child’s parents.

The girl’s parents had taken a trip to the store and left Newlun babysitting. However, the mother had forgotten her WIC food assistance folder at home, so they headed back to retrieve it.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

She noticed that Newlun was not on the couch, and her daughter’s bedroom door was open. She allegedly saw him taking an inappropriate picture of her child when she walked in, and then he touched the child’s genitals while he inappropriately stroked himself.

According to court documents, Newlun screamed before he was attacked by the father, who then hit Newlun several times with a dresser drawer and punched him repeatedly.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

According to the parents, they had only been gone five or ten minutes.

Probable cause documents revealed that Newlun was a family friend of the child's parents, and had stayed overnight at the home.

KMBC News reported that the mother rushed to call her husband after she saw what was happening. A neighbor intervened and stopped the attack against Newlun.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Oly-Social Media Marketing Strategist

Photo Credit: Twitter/Oly-Social Media Marketing Strategist

The mother told police that she asked Newlun why he would do something like this.

He said he didn't know, and she reportedly told him, “I hope you go down for this.”

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

He responded: “I do, too.”

Newlun is detained at the Clay County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Sources: Daily Mail

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

babysitter
Society

Father Catches Babysitter Sexually Abusing His 1-Year-Old Daughter, Makes Him Pay The Price

obituary
Society

38-Year-Old Woman Writes Her Own Obituary, Her Honest Words Go Viral Online

mother
Society

Mom Reads Anal Sex Passage From School Library Book, Keeps Going After They Cut Her Mic

haystack
Society

Woman Dies After Sitting On Haystack While Planning Her Mother's Funeral, Suffers Tragic Demise

veteran
Society

Disabled Veteran Receives Unexpected Note After Neighbor Noticed Him In His Yard

stepbrother
Society

Man Who Lost Stepbrother Spots Soldiers At Chick-Fil-A, Decides To Teach Them A Lesson

teens
Society

4 Teens Try To Rob Texas Marine Veteran, Get Hit With Instant Dose Of Karma

dad
Society

Texas Father Tells Son To Behave At School, Makes Good On His Threat When He Refuses