Father Beats Man He Found In 14-Year-Old Daughter's Bedroom, Gets Arrested And Charged

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Coweta resident Ismail Casillas was charged with aggravated assault for his actions after he found a man in his 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

According to investigators, who understand the father’s rage, Casillas crossed the line when he fired at the man who was running down the street.

While many fathers agree that they would have also beat the man black and blue, investigators maintain that Casillas crossed the line, even with the lenient Georgia laws for homeowners defending their kin.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the early morning of July 4, Casillas, 41, and Keywontrezes Humphries, 20, met in the bedroom of Casillas’ 14-year-old daughter. In a fit of rage, Casillas severely beat and choked Humphries, chipping and knocking out some teeth. Investigators stated that they wouldn’t have charged Casillas if the incident had stopped there.

However, Casillas told his wife to give him a gun, prompting Humphries to jump out of the window. Casillas cornered him in the front yard and beat him again, threatened him, and fired at him as he ran away.

According to investigators, this is where Casillas crossed the line because Humphries was no longer a threat. Georgia law draws a line on continuing actions against an intruder when they are not a threat anymore. Humphries was fleeing down the road when Casillas shot at him, clearly crossing the line.

Humphries, who was reportedly in a relationship with the 14-year-old, was charged with child molestation. Investigators stated that there was an ongoing sex crime investigation, and that more charges against Humphries were possible.

Sources: Fox 5 Atlanta