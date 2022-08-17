Skip to main content

Father And Daughter In Admitted Sexual Relationship Get The Worst Possible News

Photo Credit: Connecticut News Blog

Photo Credit: Connecticut News Blog

A 43-year-old South Dakota father and his 25-year old daughter have been indicted by a federal grand jury after law enforcement officials charged them with incest for participating in consensual sex. 

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler, Daniel and Santana Mexican, of Eagle Butte, have both pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Pierre, Rapid City Journal reports.

The act reportedly transpired on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation, the Daily Mail reports. Members of the Tribe Law Enforcement Services are investigating the case.

If convicted, the pair could spend up to five years in jail, be supervised for three years, and each be forced to pay a $250,000 fine.

The defendants are free on bond as they await trial.

Sources: Daily Mail, Rapid City Journal

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

incest
Society

Father And Daughter In Admitted Sexual Relationship Get The Worst Possible News

teens
Society

Man Takes Teen’s Virginity After She Pleads With Him Not To, Judge Makes Him Pay The Price

Image Of Woman In Convenience Store Goes Viral Promo Image
Society

Photo Of Women In Convenience Store Turns Heads Online After People Notice Small Detail

robber
Society

Armed Robber Shot By Good Samaritan, Family’s Reaction Sparks Outrage

photo
Society

68-Year-Old Man Married To 24-Year-Old Finds 'Strange' Old Photo Of Her, Makes Disturbing Discovery

boyfriend
Crime

Dad Releases Photo Of Daughter’s Abusive Boyfriend, Puts Out A Bounty On His Head

target
Society

Young Man Takes His Life After Taking ‘Walk Of Shame’ At Target

Screen-Shot-2021-10-13-at-1-33-36-PM
Social

Sean Hannity Gets 'Caught In The Act' When He Thought It Was Commercial Break