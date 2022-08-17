Father And Daughter In Admitted Sexual Relationship Get The Worst Possible News

A 43-year-old South Dakota father and his 25-year old daughter have been indicted by a federal grand jury after law enforcement officials charged them with incest for participating in consensual sex.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler, Daniel and Santana Mexican, of Eagle Butte, have both pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Pierre, Rapid City Journal reports.

The act reportedly transpired on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation, the Daily Mail reports. Members of the Tribe Law Enforcement Services are investigating the case.

If convicted, the pair could spend up to five years in jail, be supervised for three years, and each be forced to pay a $250,000 fine.

The defendants are free on bond as they await trial.

