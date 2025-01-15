Farmer Writes Bold Message In Fresh Snow, Doesn't Care If Some People Are Offended

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in December 2015.

In an extraordinary display of holiday spirit, Prunty Farms, a fifth-generation family farm in South Dakota, is making waves with its latest creation: tractor snow art. The farm recently unveiled a captivating video on YouTube, showcasing the remarkable skills of farmer Dan Prunty as he maneuvers a John Deere 6400 through 10 inches of snow, expertly crafting the words "Merry Christmas" in cursive. The mesmerizing spectacle was captured from above by his son, Adam Prunty, using a drone.

The video, aptly titled "Deere Tracks," has become a viral sensation, introducing many to the world of tractor snow art. In an interview with the Argus Leader, Adam Prunty shared the behind-the-scenes details of this festive endeavor. "I drove it first with the tractor, and then I had my dad drive it again while I filmed with a drone," explained the younger Prunty. "I just kind of freehand-ed it."

The artistry displayed in the snowy fields of Prunty Farms is a testament to the family's farming legacy and their commitment to embracing new and creative ways to celebrate the holiday season. The drone footage adds an extra layer of visual appeal, providing viewers with a unique perspective of the intricate snow art crafted by the skilled tractor driver.

What makes this tractor snow art even more impressive is the fact that it's not a one-time venture. Adam Prunty revealed that creating drone videos of the farm has become a hobby since he acquired the drone two years ago. This commitment to sharing the beauty of farm life and the creative talents of the Prunty family has garnered attention beyond the local community, turning their YouTube channel into a hub for engaging and visually stunning content.

The "Deere Tracks" video is a shining example of how family traditions, farming expertise, and modern technology can converge to produce something truly special. As viewers marvel at the artistry etched in the snow, Prunty Farms stands as a symbol of the American agricultural spirit, blending innovation with tradition.

As we witness the holiday message spelled out in the snow-covered fields of South Dakota, it's a heartwarming reminder of the ingenuity and joy that can be found in unexpected places. Prunty Farms' tractor snow art not only showcases their farming skills but also spreads the Christmas cheer far beyond the borders of their fields. In a world where viral videos often capture fleeting moments, this display of seasonal creativity promises to leave a lasting impression on those who come across it, embodying the true spirit of the holidays.

