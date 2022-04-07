Skip to main content

Farmer Family Thinks Cow Is Only Pregnant With One Calf, But Babies Just Keep Coming

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

A Minnesota family was hit by a major surprise when they hit the bovine lottery.

Chuck and Deb Beldo of Sebeka were shocked when their cow gave birth to four calves.

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

“I’ve been around cows my whole life, and I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Deb said.

According to experts, this is a one in 700,000 occurrence, but the odds of keeping all four calves alive are higher, about one in 11.2 million.

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

Chuck said: “I think we are going to make it now. A week ago, I wouldn’t have bet a dime on it.”

The cow has given birth before, both times producing single calves.

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

With two female and two male calves, the Beldos have had their work cut out for them.

They bottle feed the calves every four hours.

They posted pictures of their new additions on Facebook, and Deb said: “I believe there has been, as of today, 80,000 some shares from around the world, which is kind of neat.”

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

Photo Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

“They’re doing really good. It’s amazing,” Chuck said.

They stated that they installed bottle holders so that they didn’t have to hold the calves anymore.

Sources: CBS Minnesota

Society

