Family Receives 'Racist' Letter After Putting Up Posters Celebrating Daughters' Graduation

On Thursday, a Black Florida family found an anonymous racist letter in their inbox demanding that they remove the decorations outside their home that were used to celebrate the high school graduation of their twin sisters.

The letter referenced the posters displayed on the front yard of Xanah and Xarah Sproul, who were celebrating their participation in the marching band and high school graduation.

"Don't you think enough is enough? It's time to take those hideous posters of that ugly fat black girl down off your house," the letter read. "What a disgrace to the neighborhood. In fact, your entire brood is a disgrace to the neighborhood. Consider moving to a 'hood' of your kind. Your neighbors are watching you!"

According to Buzzfeed News, there were other similar decorations put up by neighbors, but only the Sprouls were targeted and harassed by the racist note.

David Sproul, the father, told NBC News that the letter shocked him, and that the family had lived in the Timber Creek Plantation neighborhood in Yulee for five years without experiencing anything similar.

"I would say that was cold blooded because it was directed about kids. Even if it wasn't about race, to do something like that to a child, say something like that to children is terrible," he said.

His wife, Toya, posted the letter on her Facebook page, and captioned it, "Racism is alive but we ain't scared!!!!”

Sproul stated that his daughters weren't fazed by the letter when they read it.

"They realized that the person who wrote it didn't even know them, so they kind of disregarded it instantly," he said.

They filed a police report with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

“We at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office do not tolerate racism and hate crimes in our county," Undersheriff Roy Henderson wrote in a statement. "This is out of character for Nassau County and we will continue to investigate this incident. We are proud of the Sproul twins’ accomplishments and hope to get to the bottom of this soon.”

The department stated that it was investigating the incident.

Xanah and Xarah graduated from Yulee High School in the National Honors Society, and they will be studying pre-med at Saint Leo University in Florida, since they each received full-ride scholarships.

"Although they are very accomplished young ladies and they do work very hard ... at the same time, this didn't happen to two accomplished young women. This happened to two young Black women," Sproul said. "The person who did this didn't know that they had any accomplishments, didn't know their work ethic in any way. This happened to two humans, and it shouldn't have happened at all."

