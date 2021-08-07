Family Hiring Nanny For $64k A Year With 28 Vacation Days, Job Turns Heads With Special Condition

A family in Scotland is offering to pay more than $60,000 to a full-time housekeeper -- on the condition he or she doesn't mind living with ghosts.

The family posted an ad for a live-in nanny on Childcare.co.uk. The post states the couple have two children, aged 5 and 7, and live in a "lovely, spacious, historic property in a remote spot with spectacular views."

The job description is what you would typically expect: "preparing breakfast, getting the children ready for school, dropping off and picking up from school and assisting after school, including helping with homework and getting them ready for bed."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Because both parents are required to travel for work regularly, the prospective nanny would be alone in the house with the children up to four nights per week.

In addition to a $63,000 salary and 28 vacation days, the family is offering qualified individuals a "comfortable room with en-suite bathroom and private kitchen."

But there is something of a catch. Toward the bottom of the job listing, it is revealed that the family's house, which they have lived in for nearly 10 years, is said to be inhabited by ghosts.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless," the mother wrote.

It seems like a small issue until you consider that they have yet to find a nanny brave enough to stick around for more than a few months.

"Five nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving," the post says.

"This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children. We haven't personally experienced any supernatural happenings, as they have been reported only while we've been out of the house, but we're happy to pay above the asking rate, and feel it's important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person."

The ad got an overwhelming number of responses. In an update, the mother wrote that they have received more than 2,000 responses, including messages support and applications for the job.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Childcare.co.uk CEO Richard Conway described the family's plight as "the most interesting story we've heard."

"When we saw the advert we were stunned," Conway said. "Some of the guys at HQ were skeptical but after talking to the family and their previous employees we realized it was a genuine position."

He added: "The family has assured us that no harm has come to anyone living in the house, however the nanny will have to have a strong disposition."

Sources: Childcare.co.uk, The Telegraph