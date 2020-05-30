Family 'Heartbroken,' 'Infuriated' After Discovering Headstone Removed From Father's Grave

When 50-year-old Bradley Garzoli died a year ago, he left behind his wife Tracy and their seven children. However, the family was left heartbroken when they visited his grave and found his headstone removed from its place.

The flowers they had left had been removed, and the headstone was on someone else’s grave, two meters away.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking to A Current Affair, Tracy said, "The first thing that hit my mind is, they've buried someone on top of my husband."

When they asked about the horrifying discovery, Pinegrove cemetery management told Peter, Garzoli’s son, that there had been a collapse due to the recent wet weather, and that his father's grave had to be moved to prevent the other parts of the area from caving in.

But when they asked why nothing had been done to rectify the situation more than 24 hours later, they claimed that management stated it was "too busy" to fix it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"After all the money I gave to them to have him buried there, they were too busy," Tracy said.

The headstone was moved back to its correct grave days later, but the next grave was still covered by a pile of dirt.

Tracy stated that she believed the headstone had been moved two meters from where it is supposed to be.

She stated that it was clear that if they had not visited the grave that day, Garzoli’s grave would still be in disrepair.

The family was offered a $50 flower voucher by Pinegrove Memorial Park, but Tracy called it an "insult".

"'Here's a couple of vouchers' - hoping we'll go away, we'll shut up, we won't say anything," she said.

The family’s request is that Pinegrove acknowledge that the situation with Garzoli’s grave was not right.

"If they had seen their loved one's grave basically desecrated as dad's was, how would they feel?" daughter Melanie said.

Pinegrove Memorial Park released a statement apologizing to the family for "any additional distress" that the sight of the grave caused them.

The park said: "There had been a burial the day prior at an adjacent site and as part of the normal operations of a memorial park, there was a temporary mound of soil, which had encroached onto the burial site for the late Mr Garzoli. As a point of best practice, the memorial plaque of the late Mr Garzoli had also been temporarily removed to ensure it wasn't damaged during these works."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: A Current Affair