Family Displays Their 'Southern Pride' On Side Of The Road, Stranger Confronts Them With Loaded Gun

A Chesterfield family is waving their Confederate flags again, and claimed that police told them that a man had confessed to pointing his gun at one of their family members.

Mark Wilson stated: "The police went and investigated, and they let him go. He admitted everything and they just let him go, and I don't understand that."

46-year-old James Baker was initially not charged for the crime, but he was later arrested and charged for brandishing a firearm, a class one misdemeanor.

Despite the incident, Wilson stated that his family won’t stop celebrating their heritage.

"I've actually always flown this flag. As you can see it's all tethered, I have had them all my life. My family is from Richmond, we settled here. I've got kin in Kentucky in the coal mines that have settled here, and I have had generations of family to die for his country," he said.

He said that his southern heritage pride does not make him a racist and that he doesn’t agree with those who adopt the Confederate flag as an excuse to commit crimes against others.

However, he maintains that he will not be bullied.

"I'm not gonna be scared away from people that are acting ignorant and trying to act violent when it's not a violent thing. This shouldn't be a race thing, it should be a heritage thing," he said.

According to the family, some neighbors are planning to join them in waving the flag.

Baker has since been released pending his hearing at the General District Court.

Sources: NBC 12