Family 'Demands' Justice After Officers Shoot 18-Year-Old, Police Release Body Cam Footage

Less than a day after police shot 18-year-old Amari Malone, Fort Worth Police released the bodycam footage of an officer present at the scene. The video was released as an attempt to cool down the enraged Fort Worth community, and the family’s demand for an investigation.

Amari’s brother, Juvi Malone, stated: “A young black kid getting his act together. Eventually, stuff like this has got to stop … It’s just like an ongoing thing, like over and over and over. They keep pulling young people from out of the community. We want justice.”

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the family, stated: “The crime that needs to be investigated right now is the murder of an 18-year-old in Fort Worth.”

In response, Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus released body cam footage of the incident, which showed Amari ignoring officer requests and then fleeing. The footage showed him pulling out a gun and aiming it at police.

“We were seeing posts that this individual was unarmed, that he had been shot multiple time in the back, that his involvement in the murder scene was that he had just been a witness to that,” Krauss said. “We just wanted to clear up some of this stuff.”

The footage clearly showed Amari running from officers, with a gun clearly visible in his hands. After running a few yards, he is seen reaching back, aiming the gun at officers.

That’s when the officers opened fire at Amari, with four officers shooting. He sustained at least one gunshot wound and later died at a local hospital.

Officers had initially approached Amari as a person of interest in a murder investigation.

