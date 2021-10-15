Family Defends Dad Who Refused To Let Cops Break Window As Baby Died In Hot Car

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about children dying from heatstroke in cars. A record number of deaths have been recorded in recent years with 905 children dying in total since 1998. This article provides tips on how to keep children safe: https://www.nhtsa.gov/child-safety/you-can-help-prevent-hot-car-deaths

A Las Vegas dad was placed into custody after he refused to let officers break the window of his new car to save his dying baby, authorities stated.

27-year-old Sydney Deal flagged down police officers after he had left one-year-old Sayah Deal in the hot car during the afternoon, his keys still inside.

Officers offered to break the window, to call a locksmith, or a tow truck, but Deal refused, instead asking officers to call his brother.

Minutes later, officers went ahead and broke the window to pull out Sayah, who was unresponsive. She died at the scene.

While her cause of death is still undetermined, police believe she had been in the hot car for over an hour.

According KVUU, Deal’s brother told detectives that Deal had called him to tell him that he’d accidentally locked Sayah in the car, but that the air conditioning was running. He stated that he was confused by the call, but rushed to the home.

When he arrived, he wrapped his shirt around his hand and offered to break the window but Deal refused, stating that he did not have enough money to fix it. He sent his brother to call their mom so that her insurance company could call a locksmith.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Deal’s girlfriend called the insurance company, but he told her to hang up because he didn’t agree with the price they quoted for a tow truck.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, charged with one count of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm. He was held on $20,000 bond.

