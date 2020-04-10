Family Claims Cemetery Removed Their Son's Headstone Because It Was 'Offensive'

A grieving family has called out a cemetery for removing their beloved’s gravestone after deeming it “offensive.”

The gravesite holds Peter Robert Bridge, who died at the age of 33 after his lung transplant was unsuccessful. His father, Arthur Bridge, is furious at Enfield Memorial Park in Adelaide for removing the headstone, which featured a picture of Peter grinning and flipping the bird.

“It’s just another kick in the guts. It’s just wrong. Why do it to us?” Arthur told 9 News, “I want his headstone back to the way it was.”

He stated that the gravestone was an ode to his son’s “wicked sense of humor,” but was removed after someone complained to the cemetery.

He said, “That’s Pete — he was always giving the bird to someone. He would be driving along and he would see a mate and the finger would be up to them, just joking around.”

He stated that the cemetery was disrespectful, and set up a change.org petition to have the headstone put back.

He wrote in the petition: “We were not even notified of his headstone’s removal — there was absolutely no regard for the memory and resting place of our boy. If his picture did offend someone, why is it anyone’s problem but theirs? That is our son’s personal resting space.”

The headstone also featured a quote from the movie The Dark Knight, quoting the Joker’s “Why so serious?” line.

Peter died after his life-long battle with cystic fibrosis just days after celebrating his 33rd birthday.

Enfield Memorial Park has yet to respond.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Nine News Australia