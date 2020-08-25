Ex-Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Allegedly 'Banned' From Airline After Tweeting Selfie

On Thursday, Delta Airlines stated that it has banned retired U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, the man who took credit for killing Osama Bin Laden, for failing to wear a mask while on a recent flight.

O’Neill, 44, posted a tweet claiming that he was banned from the airline “for posting a picture.” In a now-deleted tweet posted earlier this week, O’Neill posed for the mask-less selfie while on a Delta plane, and captioned the image, "I'm not a p***y."

“Part of every customer’s commitment prior to traveling on Delta is the requirement to acknowledge our updated travel policies, which includes wearing a mask,” a Delta spokesman told FOX Business. “Failure to comply with our mask-wearing mandate can result in losing the ability to fly Delta in the future.”

O’Neill later claimed that the picture was a joke and that his mask was in his lap when he took the picture. He later tweeted in response to the ban: “Thank God it wasn’t @Delta flying us in when we killed Bin Laden… we weren't wearing masks.”

The ex-Navy SEAL had participated in the aid on Bin Laden’s compound in 2011 and is credited with firing the shots that ultimately killed the terrorist leader. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 2012.

Delta and other U.S. airlines have put in place strict mask policies to protect its passengers during the coronavirus pandemic. Delta passengers are required to keep their masks or cloth face coverings on “throughout their travel,” the airline’s website states. “Any false claims of a disability or health condition to obtain an exemption from wearing a mask or face covering may result in the suspension of travel privileges on any Delta flight for the duration of the mask/face covering requirement.”

