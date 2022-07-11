Ex-Boyfriend Lures Woman Into Setup Where She Gets Brutally Beaten, Attackers Post Photos Online

The Christmas Eve brutal assault of 19-year-old Cheyanne Willis made headlines after footage and photos of the attack were posted online.

She had been lured to the parking lot by ex-boyfriend Quincy Gardner, where she was jumped by six women when she arrived.

The women beat and humiliated her, slamming her onto the hood of a car and even shaving the side of her head before writing, "I got my a—whooped," across her forehead.

The women also stole her cell phone and $50 from her purse.

One of the attackers, Cheyenne Fischer, posted a video of the assault on Facebook.

The video went viral, and pictures of the attack and message on her forehead were reported by various media houses.

Willis recounted the brutal attack, which she said caused her public shame.

However, Fischer surprisingly fired back with a story defending the parking lot assault. Speaking to WCPO, she said that the dispute started over her Chevrolet Impala. Apparently, she let Willis borrow it to commute to work. The arrangement was supposed to be temporary, but Willis reportedly kept it for over a month.

"She stole my car. Everyone's saying that I sold it to her. She did not give me money for anything," Fischer said.

Despite sending Willis messages voicing her frustrations, nothing was resolved. The assault was Fischer’s way of getting the car back.

"I didn't really punch her or anything - I just slapped her up and pretty much put fear in her heart," Fisher explained. "She's hollering, cussing him out, cussing me out, then charged at us. We didn't plan on fighting or anything - we just planned on going, getting my car, and leaving."

While Fischer feels that her actions were justified, many don’t buy it.

Fisher and Willis' ex-boyfriend are facing robbery charges for the items they stole from Willis' purse.

Sources: Inquisitr