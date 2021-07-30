Employee Dives Out Of Drive-Thru Window To Attack Customer Over Discount Dispute

A drive thru customer at a Chicken Express restaurant is filing a lawsuit against the company after an employee jumped through the window to attack him because of a discount dispute.

The incident, which occurred at the Chicken Express in Dallas, was caught on camera.

Through his attorney, Leskel Nichols stated that he had received the wrong order at the restaurant. He complained, and employee Chester Harris told him that he could get a 50% discount on his next order.

When he tried to redeem the discount on a different order on a later date, employee Christina Johnson refused to honor the discount.

He spoke to Harris, but Terry Hall, a third employee, decided to fight him instead.

Footage of the incident showed the employee jump through the drive-thru window and grab Nichols through his vehicle window. Another arm shot through the drive-thru window from inside the restaurant to grab at Hall.

When another employee tried to break up the fight, she was hit in the jaw by Nichols, who was swinging from inside his vehicle.

After exchanging words with the employee, Nichols drove off. There is no audio of the incident.

Nichols stated that he sustained numerous injuries from the altercation, and that his car was damaged.

He is being represented by Johnny Cochran Law Firm.

