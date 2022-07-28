Skip to main content

Elementary School Kid Hospitalized After Teens Storm School Bus And Attack Children

Photo Credit: 11Alive

Photo Credit: 11Alive

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

Four Georgia teens – an 18-year-old, a high school student, and two middle school students – stormed a school bus and attacked several elementary kids, including one who was hospitalized.

Photo Credit: 11Alive

Photo Credit: 11Alive

The four jumped onto the bus when it made a stop about a mile from Snapfinger Elementary School in Decatur.

According to school officials, a number of students were attacked, and one was hospitalized at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital.

Photo Credit: 11Alive

Photo Credit: 11Alive

In a voicemail, the school informed parents of the incident, stating: “During the morning ride to school, a group of middle and high school students boarded the bus to assault an elementary school student.”

The DeKalb County School District Police obtained warrants for the 18-year-old and the high school student, while the two middle schoolers were arrested and taken to Juvenile Intake.

Photo Credit: 11Alive

Photo Credit: 11Alive

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” officials said.

A parent, Latrice Lewis, said of the incident: “This is ridiculous. This is why I don’t have my kids on the bus, I drive them to school. And I drive them back home.”

Photo Credit: 11Alive

Photo Credit: 11Alive

“That is outrageous. I think that’s really bad and, if they did beat up some elementary school students, they definitely deserve to go to jail,” another parent, Alexis Clarke, said.

Sources: New York Post

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

schoolbus
Crime

Elementary School Kid Hospitalized After Teens Storm School Bus And Attack Children

squatters
Society

Squatters Take Over Active Duty Soldier's Florida Home, Get Some Unexpected Visitors At Their Front Door

9
Society

Man Tries To Sexually Assault Woman, She Breaks Off A Piece Of Him He’ll Never Be Able To Get Back

sign
Society

'Controversial' Message Seen On Back Of SUV Sparks Online Debate

intruder
Society

Intruders Break Into Home And Shoot Grandma, 12-Year-Old Grandson Makes Them Pay The Price

Woman Doesn't Pull Over On Abandoned Street For Police, Drives To Public Area, Pays The Price Promo Image
Society

Woman Doesn't Pull Over On Dark Deserted Road For Police, Drives To Public Area, Pays The Price

hunted
Animal Rights

People Demand 14-Year-Old Face Charges After Learning What She Hunted

squatter
Society

Shameless Squatter Thinks Owner Won’t Be Able To Do Anything, Gets Rude Awakening