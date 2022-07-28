Elementary School Kid Hospitalized After Teens Storm School Bus And Attack Children

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

Four Georgia teens – an 18-year-old, a high school student, and two middle school students – stormed a school bus and attacked several elementary kids, including one who was hospitalized.

The four jumped onto the bus when it made a stop about a mile from Snapfinger Elementary School in Decatur.

According to school officials, a number of students were attacked, and one was hospitalized at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital.

In a voicemail, the school informed parents of the incident, stating: “During the morning ride to school, a group of middle and high school students boarded the bus to assault an elementary school student.”

The DeKalb County School District Police obtained warrants for the 18-year-old and the high school student, while the two middle schoolers were arrested and taken to Juvenile Intake.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” officials said.

A parent, Latrice Lewis, said of the incident: “This is ridiculous. This is why I don’t have my kids on the bus, I drive them to school. And I drive them back home.”

“That is outrageous. I think that’s really bad and, if they did beat up some elementary school students, they definitely deserve to go to jail,” another parent, Alexis Clarke, said.

Sources: New York Post