Electrician Helps Struggling Couple With Broken Heater, Gets Lured Back With Fake 'Inspection'

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

Stacy and Josh Lemmonds, the owners of an Oklahoma City home built in 1945, came home to find their heater dead in winter. The house has always had flickering lights, and several outlets never worked.

Stacy said: “We came home and it was really cold in here and we came home and it was a blank screen, and we were like, ‘why is the heat not running?’” Both of them out of work, they had no way of paying for repairs, so “We started praying,” Stacy said.

They reached out to their church marriage group and asked for prayer. However, they immediately got a response from Joshua Matthews, an apprentice with Dane Electric. They barely knew Matthews, as they’d only met him a few weeks earlier when they took meals to his home because his wife had been unwell.

“He chimed in with a text, he told us, ‘Hey, do you know I’m an electrician, and I live only about ten minutes away,’ and he came over and looked at it and said, ‘There’s some big problems here, let’s get OG&E involved in this, as well.’ So, that night OG&E came out, they pulled the meter, and said it was a fire hazard, and they would not allow us to have electricity until it was fixed and inspected,” Stacy recounted.

Other church friends chipped in for the couple’s hotel stay, and Matthews took up the big project together with Christian Harbison, a Journeyman Electrician working for Dane Electric. They spent days and nights, sometimes well past midnight, replacing the corroded wires and getting the home up to code.

Stacy recounted: “We sat out in the car in the rain, watching him. It was cold and I just didn’t want him to hurt himself because he was going up those aluminum ladders, and I didn’t want him to slip and fall in the dark. He’s just an amazing friend and a servant of God, he’s really a servant.”

Dane Electric took on the project on as a charity case, and the company was more than willing to send Matthews back out to the Lemmonds’ home for a fake “reinspection.”

That was when Stacy presented Matthews with a $400 Pay It 4Ward award from First Fidelity Bank.

“I have something for you. Thank you so much for taking care of our electric. We appreciate you, so we have $400 to pay it forward for you,” Stacy told him, with tears in her eyes.

To which Matthews replied, “You don’t have to do this.”

“No, we do. We wanted to give back something. We know that you guys toiled over what happened, so – look at our lights! You guys, Dane Electric, you all did it, so thank you very much, bless you guys!” she said as she hugged him. “Absolutely! I had no idea what was going on! It’s just what anyone should do,” Matthews laughed.

Matthew’s a soldier who completed two tours in Afghanistan with the 45th Infantry Division.

“It’s been humbling, but it’s also been an amazing experience to see people love – just love because they love, and just give. And thankfully, today I get to give back a little bit, and that’s just amazing to me that I can pay it forward,” Stacy said. You too can nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward!

Pay It 4Ward is a KFOR-TV program where viewers can help someone they know could use extra cash immediately. Each week a person will get $400 cash because their friends or co-workers want to “Pay It 4Ward.”

When nominating, include your name, daytime phone number, who you nominate and why. Please follow all the criteria when nominating.

