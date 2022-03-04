Skip to main content

Elderly WWII Veteran Calls 911 On Burglar, Female Officer Arrives And Notices His Kitchen

Sources: KVUE

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

92-year-old Louis C. Hicks, a WWII veteran living in central Austin, had been using his gas stove and oven to heat his home, with a portable fan to blow the hot air into the living room.

Officer Chastity Salazar became aware of Hicks’ heating setup when she responded to his 911 call about someone stealing tools from the shed behind his home.

Salazar knew of a way to help Hicks, so she contacted her colleagues at the Austin Police Department. The Austin PD, Austin Cops 4 Charities, Austin Police Association, and St. David’s Foundation, collaborate to donate A/Cs and heaters to people in need.

"That's just what we do as police officers. I had realized that he's using the oven. I know that's not safe. His gas is on," she said. Together with Officer Bino Cadenas, Salazar delivered a new electric heater to Hicks’ home.

Holding back tears, Hicks said: "I've never had no one to do nothing for me. After my mother passed away and left me to take care of my two sisters ... nobody never did nothing to help me."

Hicks had been using an old heater but when it burned a hole in the floor, he stopped using it.

"You hate to ask anybody 'cause sometimes they'll frown on you, and I'm a true veteran. I won't ask. I won't ask," he said.

Officer Salazar was thankful she could do something to help a veteran.

"He's just offered me a lot of kindness, too, so to know that he's also served, and now I'm able to serve and give back to people like him," she said.

Police returned to Hicks’ home and installed an electric fireplace.

The community also pitched in to help Hicks, with someone getting him lunch, coffee, and Tiff's Treats.

He thanked everyone for their generosity, saying: "It means everything. The things I've been trying to do since the '40s... I've been asking for help. And now, it just came in. God is good.”

