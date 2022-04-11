Elderly Neighbor Dies, Couple Finds Out Bag Of Items In His Home Belong To Their 2-Year-Old Daughter

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A family was shocked to find that their late neighbor had left gifts for their daughter for the next 14 Christmases.

Ken, an elderly man in his 80s, had lived in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan for two years, and doted on the neighbor’s two-year-old daughter Cadi.

Owen and Caroline Williams said that Ken’s daughter knocked on their door to deliver the gifts.

"She was clutching this big bag plastic sack and I thought it was rubbish she was going to ask me to throw out," Owen said. "But she said it was everything her dad had put away for Cadi. It was all of the Christmas presents he had bought for her.”

"I brought it back in and my wife was on FaceTime to her mum in Ireland. My wife started to tear up and I started to tear up, and her mum started to tear up. It's difficult describing it because it was so unexpected. I don't know how long he put them away whether it was over the last two years or whether he bought them towards the end of his life," he added.

He said that they opened one of the presents, which was a book.

"We can tell there's some books, there's three or four soft toys, maybe some Duplo," he said of the other unopened gifts.

Owen stated that Ken, a retired commercial deep sea diver was a "real, real character."

